135,000 Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $497.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. NeoGames S.A. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

