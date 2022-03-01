Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 890.6% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endesa from €22.50 ($25.28) to €22.60 ($25.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Endesa from €21.00 ($23.60) to €21.50 ($24.16) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endesa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.
Endesa stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,282. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98.
Endesa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.
