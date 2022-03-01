Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 890.6% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endesa from €22.50 ($25.28) to €22.60 ($25.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Endesa from €21.00 ($23.60) to €21.50 ($24.16) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endesa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Endesa stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,282. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.2009 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

