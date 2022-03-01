Short Interest in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Increases By 1,000.0%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Singing Machine stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 140,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,597. Singing Machine has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96.
