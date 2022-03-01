Short Interest in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Increases By 1,000.0%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Singing Machine stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 140,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,597. Singing Machine has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

