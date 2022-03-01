Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Lifted to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($68.54) to €57.00 ($64.04) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.19.

NYSE:FMS opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

