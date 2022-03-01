UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 58,606 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,606 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $223,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.08%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

