-$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) to report ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.70) and the highest is ($0.64). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.52) to ($5.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

SRPT traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.21. 6,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

