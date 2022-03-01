UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 693,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $238,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $941,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,403,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $725,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day moving average is $117.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $788,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $1,158,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,873 shares of company stock worth $44,157,391. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

