UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,846,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $263,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,193,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,317,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.94.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.