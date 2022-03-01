J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.35-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88-7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.98 billion.J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.350-$8.650 EPS.

NYSE:SJM traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.55.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 68,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 92,988 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

