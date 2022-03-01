Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 750 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.21 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

