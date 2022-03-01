Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.71 and its 200 day moving average is $218.10. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.