McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

NYSE MCD traded down $7.34 on Tuesday, reaching $242.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $180.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

