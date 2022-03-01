Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.
Krystal Biotech stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,030. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71.
In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
