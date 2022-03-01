Corsicana & Co. Has $116,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Corsicana & Co. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.