Corsicana & Co. Has $116,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Corsicana & Co. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. 114,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,022. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.