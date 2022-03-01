AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.65. The stock had a trading volume of 131,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,963. The firm has a market cap of $262.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $150.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

