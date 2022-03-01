Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%.

INBX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,689. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $819.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.95. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

INBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,731,000 after purchasing an additional 231,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 396,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

