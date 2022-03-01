Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%.
INBX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,689. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $819.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.95. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $47.90.
INBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Inhibrx (Get Rating)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibrx (INBX)
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.