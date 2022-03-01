Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $36.29 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in PayPal by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 101,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

