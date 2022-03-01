Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,769 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $2,182,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 248.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 19.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,137.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,446.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.19.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.