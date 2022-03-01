PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

