Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Announces Earnings Results

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OLMA stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 89,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,653 shares during the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

