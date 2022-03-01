Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares $1.20 Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXSR opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. Exchange Bank has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.90.

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment consists of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

