Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares $1.20 Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXSR opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. Exchange Bank has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.90.
