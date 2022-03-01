Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ZGNX shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zogenix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 195,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zogenix by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zogenix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.