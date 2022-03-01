American International Group Inc. Sells 906 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

