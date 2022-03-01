SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after purchasing an additional 304,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 143.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

