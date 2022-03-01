Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.60. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $98.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88.

Several research firms have commented on FATE. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

