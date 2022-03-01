JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JAKK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.63. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 160,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 10,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

