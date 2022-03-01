Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $50.00 at MKM Partners

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OXY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $7.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 672,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,768,113. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.