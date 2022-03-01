Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $19.38. Groupon shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 30,133 shares.

The coupon company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

GRPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $608.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

