Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $199.22, but opened at $228.55. Target shares last traded at $222.27, with a volume of 136,463 shares.

The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.34. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $312.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

