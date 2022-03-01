Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.20-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.980 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,137. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

