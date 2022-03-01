Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Increases By 1,100.0%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADOOY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3991 per share. This is a boost from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 6.85%.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

