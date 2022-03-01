Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Drops By 97.4%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ARSMF traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.31. 85,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,254. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.21 and a 52 week high of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.33.
