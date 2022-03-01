Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Declines By 94.4%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Bossard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

BHAGF remained flat at $$249.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.00. Bossard has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

