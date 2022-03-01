Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $314.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.77 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

