Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,051 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,664,000 after purchasing an additional 203,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,773,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $1,193,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $170.88 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

