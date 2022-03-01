Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 170,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793,141. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

