Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,665 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after purchasing an additional 168,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,347,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,686,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.41 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.70.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

