Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $6.22 on Tuesday, hitting $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 144,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $158.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.