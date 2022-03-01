Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Raised by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

