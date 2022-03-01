Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.81 and its 200 day moving average is $217.92. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

