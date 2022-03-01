Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,071.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,318.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

