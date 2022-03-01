Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 103.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Shares of ARE traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 3,950 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total transaction of $751,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total value of $474,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,698 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

