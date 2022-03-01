Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

HZNP stock opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,400 shares of company stock worth $18,136,264 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

