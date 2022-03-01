Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.19.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $196.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,478,799. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

