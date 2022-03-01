Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

