Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 1,931 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 274,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISD opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

