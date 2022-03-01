Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 6,500 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,483 shares of company stock valued at $796,385. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

