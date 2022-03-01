EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,654,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $360.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.40 and a 200-day moving average of $354.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $352.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,484 shares of company stock valued at $210,070,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

