salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CRM stock opened at $210.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.51.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,959 shares of company stock worth $41,240,700 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.54.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
