salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $210.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,959 shares of company stock worth $41,240,700 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.54.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

