Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $165,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Campbell Soup Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.